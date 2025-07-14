Puerto Rican jet ski cocaine trafficker gets 10 years

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A Puerto Rican native was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking cocaine using a jet ski.

Emanuel Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 34, was ordered to serve121 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 25 kilograms of cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Adam F. Sleeper said today.

According to court documents, on December 11, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) air patrol detected four jet skis traveling from Culebra, Puerto Rico towards St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

AMO air patrol watched the jet skis, each operated by a sole occupant, as they approached the west side of St. Thomas. Air patrol watched as the jet skis made way to the beach at Mermaid’s Chair where they were met by four individuals waiting on the beach.

AMO agents saw duffle bags being loaded on to the skis, and the skis quickly leaving towards Culebra, PR. AMO agents also noticed that a red Jeep Wrangler was the only vehicle parked in the parking area above the beach while the skis were being loaded with the duffle bags.

AMO law enforcement vessels pursued the four jet skis towards Culebra, PR. One driver drove his ski on to a Culebra, Puerto Rico beach and fled on foot. A duffle bag was recovered near the abandoned ski. Inside the duffle bag, officers recovered 26 packages containing cocaine.

Three other operators were apprehended.

Meanwhile, DEA, CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents responded to the Botany Bay Preserve community to investigate the red Jeep Wrangler seen by AMO air agents.

As the Jeep was approaching the gated exit of the community, agents stopped it. Rodriguez-Rodriguez and five other individuals. were detained.

A Glock pistol was seen in plain view inside the rear pocket of the driver’s seat where Vazquez Lopez was seated. Another Glock pistol without a serial number was in the center console.

The investigation was conducted by CBP-AMO, Border Patrol, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands.

This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.