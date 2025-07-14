Woman goes live on Facebook as she threatens employer with loaded gun

CHICAGO — A distraught employee went live on Facebook as she pointed a loaded gun at her bosses, Illinois officials said.

Imani Nickson, 23, was initially meeting with the owners of Evans and Son Blacktop in West Chicago to discuss why she had not been paid, according to a July 11 news release from the DuPage County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nickson was asked to leave, but she refused and instead pulled out a loaded gun and pointed at the owners, a man and pregnant woman, while livestreaming the ordeal over Facebook, officials said.

She pointed the gun at the woman’s face and also threatened to shoot the man, prosecutors said. The pregnant woman eventually escaped and called police.

Authorities arrived at the business and heard yelling inside, prosecutors said. Officers went inside, and Nickson surrendered her gun.

“It is a relief that, by chance, no one was injured during this incident,” West Chicago Police Chief Colin Fleury said in a statement.

Nickson was charged with two counts each of intimidation, misdemeanor aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, prosecutors said.

She was denied pretrial release, according to prosecutors, and is scheduled to appear in court on August 4.

West Chicago is about a 40-mile drive west from downtown Chicago.

By KATE LINDERMAN/McClatchy News

Kate Linderman covers national news for McClatchy’s real-time team. She reports on politics and crime and courts news in the Midwest. Kate is a 2023 graduate of DePaul University and is based in Chicago.

