Second man ‘swept away’ after Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowning incident is in critical condition

SAN JOSE — New details are emerging in the shocking death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The Cosby Show actor drowned while swimming on a family trip in Costa Rica on Sunday, July 20. He was 54.

Warner was “swept away by a current” and “rescued by bystanders and taken to shore,” according to a statement from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). He was declared lifeless on the shore, and his cause of death was determined to be a result of “asphyxiation by submersion.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends 2023 Beloved Community Awards. (Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty)

Authorities are now shedding more light on the circumstances that contributed to Warner’s death.

On Monday, July 21, the Caribbean Guard shared a Facebook post regarding the drowning, writing that they “deeply regret the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Playa Grande.”

The post affirmed that Warner was “swept away by a strong hangover current and died by drowning” and added that it all happened “very fast.”

“Even though there were people on the beach who came in to rescue him, they didn’t arrive in time,” the post continued. “He was pulled underwater with no vital signs and despite having been provided with CPR maneuvers on the beach, his resuscitation was unsuccessful.”

The beach is one of the area’s “most challenging” and the agency noted that there are “signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning” throughout the beach.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner visits SiriusXM Studios on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty )

There were no patrols on the beach on Sunday, the day Warner drowned.

Per the Caribbean Guard’s post, the beach is usually “patrolled,” but this Sunday was an exception.

They had “allocated resources” elsewhere as a result of other “recent water incidents” at two nearby beaches that also have dangerous currents.

he agency took the opportunity in the post to appeal to the government for more help. “We do everything within our power. We’ve saved numerous lives in recent years, and if Caribbean Guard didn’t exist, drownings would count by the dozens. We do our part to minimize risks, but if we don’t have government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner on ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’. (Photo credit: FOX via Getty )

A second man was also caught in the same current as Warner and is in critical condition.

According to the Costa Rican Red Cross, ambulances “attended” to two adult male patients on Sunday following a report of a “water-related” incident.

One was taken to a local clinic in critical condition, while first responders performed CPR on Warner, who was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement, the Red Cross said, “The scene was subsequently handed over to the police authorities for the appropriate legal procedures.”

The Red Cross similarly reported that Warner and the other individual “were dragged by a water current at the beach.”

By JULIA MOORE/People

