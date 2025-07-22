Teen killed, another left with severed arm in gruesome jet ski crash

SYDNEY — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old has had his arm severed in a horrific jet ski accident in Sydney, Australia’s south.

Emergency services were called to the Georges River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of people in the water.

Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were told a jet ski had likely crashed, throwing individuals into the river.

NSW Police said in a statement that the 15-year-old boy was found in the water but could not be revived

The 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a severed arm before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

He remains in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been established, and police have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

By ROBERT WHITE/ New York Postl

