Teen killed, another left with severed arm in gruesome jet ski crash

SYDNEY — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old has had his arm severed in a horrific jet ski accident in Sydney, Australia’s south.
Emergency services were called to the Georges River near Tom Uglys Bridge in Sylvania shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of people in the water.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were told a jet ski had likely crashed, throwing individuals into the river.
NSW Police said in a statement that the 15-year-old boy was found in the water but could not be revived
The 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a severed arm before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He remains in a serious condition.
A crime scene has been established, and police have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
By ROBERT WHITE/ New York Postl