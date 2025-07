CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in one or two spots late, according to AccuWeather.

eat indices along coastal and urban areas are increasing rapidly as cloudiness moves out of the region.

Therefore, residents can expect heat indices that could exacerbate symptoms of heat exhaustion. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.