St. Croix: Partly sunny, afternoon shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a brief afternoon shower or two and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Happy Monday!

🌧️Trade wind showers will move over eastern PR and the USVI in the morning.

⛈️Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, once again, over central and western PR.

🏖️Low rip current risk across all local beaches.

Planning ahead for the upcoming week?

Here’s a quick look at the rain chances and temperatures for the week.

