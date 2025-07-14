St. Croix: Partly sunny, afternoon shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a brief afternoon shower or two and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Happy Monday!

Trade wind showers will move over eastern PR and the USVI in the morning.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected, once again, over central and western PR.

Low rip current risk across all local beaches.

Planning ahead for the upcoming week?

Here’s a quick look at the rain chances and temperatures for the week.