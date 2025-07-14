VIDE prepares for first day of school

The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) is excited to welcome students, parents, faculty, and staff to the 2025–2026 school year, officially beginning on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. With just 30 days to go, VIDE has launched its Back-to-School Countdown Campaign, a daily initiative designed to keep families informed, engaged, and fully prepared for a successful start.

This year’s theme, “Igniting Innovation & Elevating Excellence,” sets an inspiring tone for the school year ahead, emphasizing academic achievement, creativity, and continuous growth across every school in the Territory. Throughout the 30-day countdown, VIDE will be sharing important reminders, helpful tips, and updates to support a successful return to school for all stakeholders.

Stay Connected Through Official VIDE Channels

To ensure families receive accurate, up-to-date information, VIDE encourages all parents, guardians, and students to follow and subscribe to our official communication platforms:

Facebook: Virgin Islands Department of Education

YouTube: Virgin Islands Department of Education

Website: www.vide.vi

VIDE Alerts: Sign up at www.vide.vi/stayconnected

VIEW:https://youtu.be/Sev9S4c3D80

Families are also urged to register for PowerSchool, the student information system that allows parents guardians, and students to track academic progress, attendance, grades, receive direct updates from their child’s school, and important VIDE announcements.

School-Specific Back-to-School Information

Each public school maintains its own Facebook page and webpage, where families can access essential back-to-school details such as orientation schedules, supply lists, uniform guidelines, and more. All school webpages can be accessed through VIDE’s main website at www.vide.vi.

As we count down to August 13th, we invite everyone to stay engaged, stay informed, and stay inspired. Together, we are igniting innovation and elevating excellence in every classroom, every hallway, and every school across the Virgin Islands.

Let’s make the 2025–2026 school year a successful and memorable one, we can’t wait to welcome our students back!