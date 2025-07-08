St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief shower, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a brief shower or two and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a brief shower or two late and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Last night, breezy to locally windy conditions prevailed across the region, according to the NWS.

There were some passing showers over windward sections.

If visiting the beach, be aware of possible life-threatening rip currents along beaches under moderate risk.