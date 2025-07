CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a high of 89l; tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a thunderstorm around late and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

A hot day is expected today, with a Heat Advisory in effect for 10 AM to 4 PM AST for urban and coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

Looking ahead, thunderstorms are expected in our area late tonight through tomorrow morning, AccuWeather said.