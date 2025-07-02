Woman accused of beaning security guard with bottle at Magen’s Bay beach

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Dominica native is facing an assault charge after police say she threw a bottle at a security guard trying to break up a fight — and hit him square on the nose.

Nadelle A. James, 34, of Bovoni, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace and simple assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on Saturday, May 24, 2025, when a male victim reported to the police that while he was working as a security guard at the Slider Showdown event held at Magen’s Bay beach, he was assaulted by a woman, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Nadelle A. James, 34, of Dominica, West Indies.

“The woman threw a bottle, which injured his nose while he was attempting to break up a fight involving several women,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim also stated that the laceration caused by the bottle required sutures to close.”

Bail for James was set at $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 6:24 p.m., Nadelle James surrendered herself to officers

at the Richard Callwood Command in connection with an investigation where she was identified as the

main suspect in the assault at Magen’s Bay beach in late May, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to notify the 911 Emergency

Call Center or Detective E. Rijo of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. Anonymous

tips may also be left by contacting Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

The Virgin Islands Police Department assures the public that all tips will be kept confidential, and contributors may remain anonymous.