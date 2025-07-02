USVI basketball’s Walter Hodge Jr. wins coveted sixth man award in the BSN

SAN JUAN — Walter Hodge Jr., a standout member of the Virgin Islands National Men’s Basketball Team, won the Baloncesto Superior Nacional Sixth Man of the Year award for this year.

Hodge plays for the Santurce Cangrejeros in the BSN. The BSN is the professional basketball league of Puerto Rico. The team is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Internationally, Hodge plays with the senior U.S. Virgin Islands national basketball team, due to eligibility arising from his Virgin Islander grandfather.

After being a reserve point guard in his first two seasons with the Florida Gators, he became the starting point guard for the two-time defending national champions in the 2007–08 season.

On June 5, 2013, in appreciation for his contribution to Zielona Góra, his jersey number was retired.

Hodge is a native of Puerto Rico.