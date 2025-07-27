Who is Robert Shinn, ‘TikTok cult’ leader whose home was raided in federal sex-trafficking probe?

LOS ANGELES — Investigators from at least four federal agencies raided a California home Friday linked to mysterious “TikTok” cult Pastor Robert Shinn, the founder of a so-called talent agency that allegedly exploited amateur dancers with promises of TikTok stardom.

A handful of people were led away from the home — located in Los Angeles’ Tujunga neighborhood — in handcuffs, after FBI, IRS, U.S. Postal Service and Labor Department agents swooped in on the residence.

However, it was unclear if Shinn, 87, who has been likened to a cult leader, was among them.

Pastor Robert Shinn has multiple companies and may be worth $15 million. (KTLA 5)

So, who exactly is Shinn?

In 1994, he founded the Shekinah Church, a Christian congregation recently profiled in Netflix’s documentary series “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” that initially served as a house of worship for Korean Americans in LA.

He shares ownership of the home that was raided Friday with multiple people.

It was unclear if Shinn was arrested during Friday’s raid . (KTLA 5)

A self-proclaimed “man of God,” Shinn is alleged to have lured dancers to sign with his talent agency, 7M Films. He allegedly assured them he could turn them into TikTok sensations.

Instead, Shinn allegedly financially and physically manipulated and abused the dancers, encouraging some of them to disown their families.

Other dancers have accused Shinn of sexual assault.

Women have accused Shinn of physical and sexual assault. (KTLA 5)

The church allegedly encouraged members to surrender their time and money in support of its mission to save one billion souls from damnation.

The warrants served at the house Friday involved allegations of sex trafficking, money laundering, mail fraud, tax evasion and COVID-19-related fraud, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Still others were forced to join the Shekinah Church and later served as recruiters for 7M.

Shinn, who is married to Hannah Shinn, has previously denied claims that the Shenikah Church and 7M are affiliated, TV Insider reported.

The Canadian-born Shinn is estimated to be worth $15 million.

One of his children, singer-songwriter Kloë Shinn, defected from the church in 2022 with her husband Daniel Joseph, according to Cosmo, which added that he also has two sons, Conrad and Isaiah.

Her music has appeared on reality shows like “Queer Eye” and “The Real Housewives” as well as the movie “Random Encounters,” a 2013 film starring Meghan Markle — that was produced by her father.

Several former dancers and ex-members of the Shekinah Church teamed up to sue Shinn in 2022. The lawsuit alleges exploitation and labor law violations by the church and Shinn, and remains active.

In 2009, a woman named Lydia Chung sued Shinn, alleging he’d forced her to turn over $3.8 million in assets through “undue influence, mind control, coercive persuasion, oppression and other intimidating tactics,” according to the lawsuit.

She also said the church made her work six days a week, but never paid her. A judge ultimately ruled against her.

In 2011, Jung Hee Lee, a former Shekinah member, sued Shinn for allegedly forcing her to work full-time for only a $30 weekly stipend. She won that case, and Shinn was ordered to pay her the compensation she should’ve received.

Shinn himself filed a defamation lawsuit against several former church members after they referred to the organization as a cult, according to CNN.

By CHRIS HARRIS/New York Post

