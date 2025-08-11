11-year-old gives birth at home, DNA says stepdad is the father

MUSKOGEE —Three people have been arrested after police say an 11-year-old girl gave birth at her Oklahoma home.

In mid-August, an 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after authorities said she gave birth at her home in Muskogee County, according to KOTV.

The girl’s mother and stepfather were initially arrested on child neglect charges, KFOR reported.

The parents told authorities they didn’t know the girl was pregnant and said she hadn’t been to a doctor in over a year, according to NBC News.

However, DNA results showed the girl’s stepfather was the father of the baby, KFOR reported.

McClatchy News is not naming the parents to protect the identity of the girl.

“This child is traumatized. She’s been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life,” Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson told KOTV in a statement.

The stepfather has since been charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and the girl’s mom has been charged with enabling child sexual abuse, court records show.

On August 29, a third person was arrested after police said she knew the girl was pregnant but failed to report it, KFOR reported.

