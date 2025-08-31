Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at MIA, FLL — causing hundreds of flight delays

MIAMI — Are you flying out of Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport today? Be prepared for delays.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for MIA due to thunderstorms. The ground stop will remain in effect until 5 p.m., although officials say it could be extended.

The FAA also issued a ground stop for FLL shortly before 4 p.m. That ground stop, due to storms, is expected to remain in effect until 5:15 p.m. More than 200 flights leaving and heading to MIA were delayed as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware. FLL has seen more than 100 delays.

How to track your flight

One of MIA’s flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. It shows the carrier, flight number and where the plane is going to or coming from. It also gives real-time updates on the flight’s arrival or departure status, which concourse the terminal is in, and the location of baggage claim.

MIA’s other flight tracker tool lets you track by flight or route. If you know the carrier, the date and the flight number, this tool might be easier to use since it will only pull the information for your flight.

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. To use it, you’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number, or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too. This report will be updated as more information becomes available

By GRETHEL AGUILA/Miami Herald

Grethel covers courts and the criminal justice system for the Miami Herald. She graduated from the University of Florida (Go Gators!), speaks Spanish and Arabic and loves animals, traveling, basketball and good storytelling. Grethel also attends law school part time.

