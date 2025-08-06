California high school Spanish teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with former student
California high school Spanish teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with former student

RIVERBANK — A California high school teacher was arrested after an investigation into a report of her having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, authorities said. 

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Dulce Flores, a teacher at Riverbank High School since 2016, was arrested Tuesday at her home in Riverbank. Flores faced charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. 

Deputies said the charges stem from a relationship with a 17-year-old boy in 2023.

The investigation began when a school official received information about the relationship, sparking the investigation by the sheriff’s office. 

Flores was booked into jail on a $20,000 bail. 

