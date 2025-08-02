Coast Guard rescues 3 men from disabled boat off Mona Island
SAN JUAN — U.S. Coast Guard crews located and rescued three men whose boat had become disabled in vicinity of Mona Island today.

Missing were Moises Acosta Pagan, 28, Jose Abiel Galindo Alice, 20, and Jorge Martinez Irrizari, 38.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received the initial report of the three men from Fuerzas Unidas de Rapida Acción at approximately 9:30 P.M., Friday. The men were expected to return back to shore earlier Friday morning.

All three were taken ashore in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico with no injuries reported.

