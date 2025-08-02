New Jersey teacher Jessica Sawicki charged with having sex with her student in a car parked in a wildlife refuge

TRENTON — A Jersey Shore teacher is in hot water for allegedly having steamy sex with a student in a nature preserve, authorities said.

Jessica Sawicki, 37, of Point Pleasant, an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Trenton, is accused of sexually assaulting the student at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township on multiple occasions this year, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

The wildlife habitat is about a 20-minute drive from the school.

Sawicki allegedly admitted to authorities that she and the teen rendezvoused to have “unprotected” sex at least five times since December in the 6,393-acre state-owned wildlife management area, according to an affidavit of probable cause — obtained by The Post — that outlined the charges.

Sawicki and her student were caught in “states of undress” by officers from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife on Sunday, officials said.

The two had sex in the back seat of the teen’s car, according to the document.

Sawicki was arrested Monday and remains locked up at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, pending a detention hearing next week, authorities said.

The teen was described in the criminal complaint as being “at least 16 but not yet 18.”

The married teacher gushed about her profession on her now-deleted “about the teacher” page: “This is my 7th year working at Hamilton West teaching English . . . I truly enjoy getting to know the students here and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures.”

Sawicki was placed on administrative leave from her $41,000-a-year-position, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website.

“As a result of the information gathered, the school district took immediate action to place the

individual on administrative leave. Our district fully cooperated with the prosecutor’s office during their investigation and will continue to do so, as needed,” Principal Brian Smith and Superintendent Scott Rocco said in the statement.

“The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire school community.”

The statement notes “there is no indication that any of the alleged actions took place on school property.”

The married teacher’s profile was scrubbed from the school website teacher’s directory following her arrest.

She was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Messages left for the Sawicki household were not returned.

By DEAN BALSAMINI/New York Post

