St. Croix: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 91

CHRISTIANSTED —Today St. Croix will see a morning thunderstorm in spots with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions with a passing evening shower or two and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Outlook on Tropic Weather Conditions at 8 a.m.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in the next day or two, the National Weather Service said.

Thereafter, some gradual development of the wave is possible during the middle to latter part of next week while it moves generally west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic, according to the NWS.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.

Extreme Heat Warning for the coastal areas, and Heat Advisory for the rest of the area are in effect from 10 am to 4 pm, the NWS said on Facebook.

Lingering humidity caused by a tropical wave moving away from our area, will lead to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon across northwestern Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

The rest of the area, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, can expect passing showers throughout the day, the NWS said.

The combination of this humidity and high temperatures will elevate the heat threat particularly along the coastal areas, according to the NWS.