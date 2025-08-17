St. Croix: Gusty winds, heavy rainfall from Hurricane Erin’s outer rainbands

CHRISTIANSTED — Hurricane Erin’s outer rainbands continue producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS in San Juan has issued a * Special Marine Warning for…Anegada Passage east of Virgin Gorda and Saint Croix south to 17N…Caribbean Waters of Puerto Rico from 10 NM to 17N, including the Coastal Waters of Saint Croix…Coastal Waters east of Puerto Rico, around Vieques, and around and just north of Culebra and Saint John…Coastal Waters from Cabo San Juan to the waters between Anegada Island and Virgin Gorda and North 10 NM…Coastal Waters of Southern Puerto Rico out 10 NM…until 7:45 a.m. today.

7:30 AM |agosto 17, 2025



Aguaceros fuertes se encuentran afectando el sureste de PR, St. Thomas y St. John.



7:30 AM AUG 27, 2025



Strong showers are affecting southeast PR, St. Thomas, and St. John.#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/3zRWWvmKgm — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 17, 2025

Today: Cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 89. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 82. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tomorrow: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Next wave to watch. Sunday AM NHC update showing. Little lower track trending. Nearing the Lesser Antilles 21st/22nd'ish. Then what? Too far to guess. GFS trending more west than the EURO. Both have ensembles doing both. Watching that Bermuda high. Likely tracking tropics from… pic.twitter.com/Div7L3DfoY — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) August 17, 2025