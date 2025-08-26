LA teacher, 44, accused of drugging, raping boy, 14, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, is charged with sexually abusing a male student who was between the ages of 13 and 14 years old from 2023 to 2024.

“The accusations against Ms. Matarico are deeply disturbing and violate the trust that was placed in her by the students, their families, and the entire community,” District Attorney Gascón stated. “I want to acknowledge the courage of the young victim and his decision to report the abuse. Our office and investigators also are working to identify any potential additional victims. The office will seek justice for the victim and those affected by Matarico’s actions.”

Colleen Jo Matarico (DOB: 5/23/81) is charged in case 24CJCF06908 with five felony counts of lewd act upon a child under age 14; two felony counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15; and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

"Police say she groomed and sexually assaulted the teen in the classroom and in her car. She's also charged with giving marijuana to a minor. Detectives believe there are more victims."



Her name is Colleen Jo Matarico & she taught at John Burroughs Middle School in Los Angeles.

It is further alleged that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that Matarico took advantage of a position of trust and confidence as a teacher to commit the offenses. It also is alleged that Matarico had a lack of remorse while committing the crime.

Matarico is expected to be arraigned November 12 in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Matarico is being held on $590,000 bail. If convicted as charged, Matarico faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and four months in state prison.

Additional victims or anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Hess at (213) 473-0561. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Juvenile Division.