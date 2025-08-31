Mainly clear, some sunshine, high 92, low 78

There is an extreme Heat Warning in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM.

This daytime heating, along with a tropical wave moving south of our area, will help promote strong afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON.

* WHAT…This level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in some health systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.

* WHERE…The valleys of the eastern interior. St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix, Vieques and Culebra as well as all coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.



There is a low risk of rip currents today.



However, life-threatening rip currents often occur in the vicinity of jetties and piers.

Based on climate science, September is the peak of hurricane season. Always be prepared.



Tropical cyclones are most likely to form in the tropical Atlantic westward through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, and northwestward into the western and central Atlantic.