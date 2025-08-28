Man said toddler drowned in tub, now he’s charged with murder, Ohio officials say

COLUMBUS — A man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in Ohio was arrested in Massachusetts.

Dioblis Williams, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the 2020 death of Ja’Mir Jones, WCMH reported.

Williams was arrested in Framingham, Massachusetts, Aug. 27 after a warrant was issued by the U.S. Marshall Service District of Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force, according to the station.

In March 2020, Columbus police were called to a home for reports of a toddler drowning, WSYX reported.

Williams told police he was babysitting his girlfriend’s son, Ja’Mir, when the boy “pooped” in his pull up, so he put him in the tub and minutes later found the child unconscious, WCMH reported.

An autopsy report showed Ja’Mir didn’t drown but died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, WSYX reported. Bruises were found on his face, torso and neck, the outlet reported.

Police accuse Williams of killing Ja’Mir by repeatedly striking him, court documents said, according to the outlet. Warrants were issued for Williams’ arrest on August 19, court records show.

On August 27, Framingham police were awaiting a briefing with the US Marshals Service (USMS) and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section to get ready to serve the warrant on Williams, who marshals believed was in the city, according to a Facebook post by police.

While on the way to the briefing, an officer noticed two people walking on the sidewalk and one of them appeared to be wearing a wig. Officers determined the person wearing the wig was Williams and he was arrested, police said.

“Ja’Mir lived every minute of his brief time with us to the fullest,”

his obituary said. He loved Power Rangers, his favorite color was blue and he loved reading books, the obituary said. ”His life was full of love, laughter, curiosity, and learning.”

By JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ/McClatchy News

