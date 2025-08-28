Powerball players win millions across the US as jackpot soars to $950 million

Powerball tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi, New York, Ohio and Virginia won millions in prizes, just missing the $861 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

Tickets sold in Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia matched five winning numbers and the Power Play multiplier but not the Powerball to win $2 million each in the drawing Wednesday, Aug. 27, the national Powerball site said.

Tickets sold in Arizona, New York and Virginia matched five winning numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million each.

Forty players across the U.S. matched four numbers drawn and the Powerball to win $50,000 prizes, and 10 added the Power Play multiplier to win $200,000 prizes.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 41 and 61 with a Powerball of 25. The Power Play multiplier was 4x.

Powerball jackpot rises

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $950 million, with a cash value of about $428.9 million, for the next drawing Saturday, August 30, the national Powerball site said.

More than 2.2 million other Powerball tickets sold in the United States also won prizes ranging from $4 to $200,000, the lottery said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won May 31, when a California player hit the $204.5 million grand prize.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

By DON SWEENEY/Sacramento Bee

