Royal Caribbean is banning this seemingly harmless activity on cruise ships

If you’ve ever sailed on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, you’ll notice that there is a large amount of greenery in the center of the ship.

That space of greenery is part of an open-air atrium called “Central Park,” and its on Oasis of the Seas and several other cruise ships with this feature.

The park has winding walkways and lush, tropical plants surrounding the area to make you feel like you are out in nature.

But some passengers have started to engage in a seemingly harmless activity in Central Park that has caused Royal Caribbean to put its foot down.

Here’s what you need to know about what Royal Caribbean is doing.

Why is Royal Caribbean banning duck scavenger hunts in its Central Park?

Passengers on Oasis of the Seas have recently started a trend where they hide rubber ducks all over the ship as part of a duck scavenger hunt.

While it began as a harmless bonding activity, the increase in the number of passengers searching for rubber ducks inside the green space threatened the livelihood of the plants.

“Please help us protect the plants,” a sign placed in the green space stated, according to a photo of the sign in a cruise Facebook group. “This is a duck free zone. Please don’t hide ducks in Central Park.”

Can Royal Caribbean passengers hide ducks in other parts of the ship?

While passengers are not allowed to hide ducks in Central Park, they are allowed to hide the rubber ducks in most other spaces on the ship.

The cruise liner will allow passengers to hide the ducks in most public spaces on board.

However, the ducks are not allowed in shops, pools, hot tubs, and green spaces such as Central Park.

The ducks are also not allowed in stairwells and anywhere they could fall overboard into the sea due to fall risks.

But if you do decide to hide a rubber duck on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, choose an unexpected place that might make someone’s day if they find it.

By KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ/NJ dot com

