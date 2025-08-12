Royal Caribbean passenger plans to file lawsuit after water slide partially breaks, injuring him

MIAMI — A man who was a passenger onboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas cruise ship last week has hired an attorney after he was injured on the “Frightening Bolt” water slide.

The man’s attorney, Alex Perez, confirmed to Local 10 News Tuesday that they plan to file a lawsuit against the cruise line after acrylic glass broke on the water slide, slicing his client.

The chilling moments were caught on camera last Thursday. The passenger was injured while taking a ride down the water slide when the acrylic glass panel cracked and water began gushing through the hole left in its wake.

Lillian Destefano, who witnessed the scary situation, said she was grateful, but surprised things were not worse.

“As I understand it, it was cracked,” she said. “Like the gentleman that went before him just (got) cut slightly, and then when the other gentleman went down, it sliced him, but he passed it, and then the glass fell and the water gushed. No one fell through, thank God.”

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson told Local 10 News in a statement Friday, “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” adding that the water slide would be closed for the remainder of the trip, “pending an investigation.”

After the incident, the cruise travelled to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before returning to Port Miami on Saturday morning.

