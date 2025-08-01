Sheldon Hendrickson faces domestic violence charge after assault

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man is facing a domestic violence charge after a woman reported an assault to police.

Sheldon Hendrickson, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on July 29, 2025, at around 4:24 p.m., when a domestic violence assault case was reported at the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station in Estate Richmond on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Sheldon Hendrickson, 44, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A detective from the Domestic Violence Unit was assigned to investigate the case, police said.

Investigation revealed that on July 29, 2025, at around 11:00 a.m., Hendrickson became upset after a verbal exchange, he grabbed the victim by the neck and attempted to strangle her, according to police.

On July 31, 2025, officers met with Hendrickson and took him into official custody.

He was booked and processed at the Police Administrative Building in Mars Hill.

No bail was offered to Hendrickson as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Hendrickson was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult

Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill this morning.