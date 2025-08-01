Teacher in big trouble ‘after getting pregnant by student, 13, and busted by boy’s father who realized baby looked like his son’

CAPE MAY — A former New Jersey teacher reportedly lied to her friends when they asked her about the father of her baby, whom she is accused of conceiving with a 13-year-old former student.

Laura Caron, 34, threw herself a baby shower in the months before she gave birth in 2019, when she was still working as a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School Number 2, the New York Post reports.

When a friend then asked about the baby’s father, Caron simply said he was “out of the picture.”

Laura Caron, 34, is accused of conceiving a child with a then 13-year-old former student

“She had a baby shower. She was happy about it,” Darlene Dowless recounted.

“But she didn’t identify who the father was, at least not to me. She just said that he wouldn’t be involved and was out of the picture.”

The baby’s paternity remained a mystery for years, until the victim’s father pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Caron’s child, himself and his son in a Facebook post last month, police said.

She had first met the victim when she taught him and his brother at Middle Township Elementary School Number 2

That post sparked an investigation in which police determined Caron sexually assaulted a teenager, whom she first met when she taught him and his brother.

Caron and the boys’ family remained in touch for years afterward, and in 2016, the then 11-year-old boy, his brother and their sister moved in with the teacher to her Cape May home.

They lived there for four years, during which time, the boy was sexually abused, police say.

Caron is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child

His sister explained to officers that the siblings originally slept in a shared room on the second floor, but she soon began to notice that her brother would wind up in Caron’s bed the time she woke up, according to a criminal complaint.

She also reportedly told officers when her brother would shower, the teacher would enter the bathroom and lock the door.

The victim’s brother also told cops that he had once seen the suspect sexually assaulting him.

She allegedly had the boy and his siblings move in with her in 2016

When police eventually questioned the young boy, who is now between the ages of 19 and 20, he allegedly admitted to being the father of Caron’s five-year-old child and requested that it be kept a secret in texts to his sister, 6ABC reports.

He also reportedly claimed that he remained in contact with Caron until his father made the Facebook post.

Caron is now charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors also said that the Middle Township School District was notified of the investigation and is currently cooperating with law enforcement.

School officials have since placed Caron on paid administrative leave, Middle Township School District Superintendent Dr. David Salvo confirmed in an emailed statement to CBS.

She was released from jail on Tuesday, after a judge ruled that she was not a flight risk.

But neighbors say they were left shocked by the news of her arrest.

“I don’t think that was on anyone’s BINGO card for her,” an unidentified former colleague told the Post.

“We all just assumed she had a boyfriend – an adult boyfriend, not a kid.”

By MELISSA KOENIG/Daily Mail

