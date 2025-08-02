St. Croix: Mainly cloudy, a.m. thunderstorm, p.m. rains, high 89
CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mainly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots this morning followed by a little rain in the afternoon and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly cloudy conditions with a stray thunderstorm late and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

🚨⛈️ Approaching tropical wave could lead to urban and small stream flooding.

Hazardous maritime conditions will persist today into tonight in the off-Atlantic offshore waters. In other areas, heavy swell is expected, the National Weather Service added.

There is a moderate risk of offshore currents for beaches along the north coast of Puerto Rico, as well as in Culebra and Saint Croix, according to the NWS.

