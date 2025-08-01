Woman’s onboard tantrum at airport forces passengers off Atlanta flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — A woman threw a fit after being kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Atlanta on Monday, according to court documents obtained this week.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Moira Fanny Madjou, 27, of Laurel, Maryland, on a felony and two misdemeanor charges. She’s since been banned from flying Spirit Airlines, according to the company.

According to a BSO arrest report, deputies were sent to Gate G3 at around 9:30 a.m. after a report of a disturbance onboard the flight.

The report states that a Spirit supervisor told deputies that Madjou “was no longer permitted to fly per her noncompliance with flight attendants.”

The report doesn’t state what instructions Madjou allegedly refused to follow.

Deputies said that when they boarded the plane, they found Madjou seated and wearing headphones and that she refused their commands to get off.

According to the report, this resulted in the airline having to deplane half of the passengers. But Madjou still “did not comply and had to be physically removed from her seat,” deputies said.

They said she then “threw herself to (the) floor and began kicking and flailing her arms in an attempt to not be handcuffed.”

Jail records show deputies arrested Madjou on a felony charge of trespassing on critical infrastructure, along with charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson released a statement about the incident to local news gatherers.

“On July 28, law enforcement was requested to meet Spirit Airlines flight 1388 (FLL-ATL) prior to departure from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) due to a disruptive passenger. The passenger was ultimately escorted off the aircraft by law enforcement. We do not tolerate disruptive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights. The flight departed for Atlanta (ATL) a short time later.”— Spirit Airlines statement

Court records show Madjou posted a $3,150 bond.

By Local 10 dot com

