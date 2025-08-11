St. Croix: Partial sunshine with a shower in places and a high of 92

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 92. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Hazy after midnight. Lows around 83. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Hazy. Highs around 93. Temperature falling in the afternoon. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, exercise caution on the roads! For the USVI, passing showers tonight.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico.

Saharan dust is anticipated to arrive tomorrow.

Moderate rip current risk for northeastern Puerto Rico, Culebra, St. Thomas and St. John .

Life-threatening conditions possible. Swim with caution and always follow local warnings. Stay safe!