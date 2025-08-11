Tropical Storm Erin forms west of Africa

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean this morning..

Tropical Storm #Erin Advisory 1: Tropical Storm Erin Forms Just West of the Cabo Verde Islands. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2025

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said it gave an advisory on the storm this morning.

The system is just beginning its long journey through the Atlantic, but is expected to steadily strengthen in the days ahead, likely becoming the first hurricane of the season before the work week is out.

It’s too soon to rule out threats to land next week, but most reliable forecast models for now keep the system tracking north of the Caribbean islands and suggest a turn before reaching the Bahamas or U.S.

Computer models of Tropical Storm Erin’s possible paths

Regardless, until the system is better defined and models come into better agreement on its path, we’ll need to keep an eye on the trends.

The trends have so far been in favor of the system both passing north of the islands and turning east of the U.S. next week.

The storm formed as Hurricane Henriette churns in the Pacific Ocean, well away from Hawaii, forecasters said. Henriette has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was about 470 miles northwest of Honolulu.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Henriette.