St. Croix: Partly sunny, hazy, breezy with a thunderstorm, showers, high 91
Posted inBreaking News Caribbean News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

St. Croix: Partly sunny, hazy, breezy with a thunderstorm, showers, high 91

No Comments

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots this morning followed by showers in the afternoon and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Outlook on Tropical Weather Conditions at 8 AM 🌀

Tropical Central Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is currently producing only limited rain activity, the National Weather Service said.

In a few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for the gradual development of this system, according to the NWS.

A tropical depression could form for the latter stretch of this week as it generally moves west-northwest across the Tropical Central Atlantic, the NWS said.

🟡 Probability of training in 48 hours… get down… close to 0 percent.

🟠 Formation probability in 7 days… medium… 50 per cent.

Saharan dust will bring hazy skies across the islands today, along with breezy E-SE winds, especially in coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

“Be sure to secure any loose objects,” the NWS said on Facebook.

🔥 HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 🔥

🕙 10 AM – 5 PM AST

📍 Coastal & Urban Areas of Puerto Rico

A Heat Advisory has been issued today for many parts of Puerto Rico, especially coastal and urban zones. 🌡️ Stay safe and take precautions:

💧 Drink plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty

💪 Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours

🌳 Rest in the shade or air conditioning

👕 Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose clothing

🔗 More info: weather.gov/SJU

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico, with limited heat risk elsewhere, according to the NWS.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a limited to elevated flood risk over northwestern Puerto Rico, the NWS said.

Tropical Storm Dexter forms over Atlantic; NHC watching 2 other disturbances for potential development
Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *