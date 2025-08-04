St. Croix: Partly sunny, hazy, breezy with a thunderstorm, showers, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm in spots this morning followed by showers in the afternoon and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Outlook on Tropical Weather Conditions at 8 AM

Tropical Central Atlantic:

A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa is currently producing only limited rain activity, the National Weather Service said.

In a few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for the gradual development of this system, according to the NWS.

A tropical depression could form for the latter stretch of this week as it generally moves west-northwest across the Tropical Central Atlantic, the NWS said.

Probability of training in 48 hours… get down… close to 0 percent.

Formation probability in 7 days… medium… 50 per cent.

Saharan dust will bring hazy skies across the islands today, along with breezy E-SE winds, especially in coastal areas, the National Weather Service said.

“Be sure to secure any loose objects,” the NWS said on Facebook.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

10 AM – 5 PM AST

Coastal & Urban Areas of Puerto Rico

A Heat Advisory has been issued today for many parts of Puerto Rico, especially coastal and urban zones. Stay safe and take precautions:

Drink plenty of water – even if you’re not thirsty

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours

Rest in the shade or air conditioning

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose clothing

More info: weather.gov/SJU

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico, with limited heat risk elsewhere, according to the NWS.

Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a limited to elevated flood risk over northwestern Puerto Rico, the NWS said.