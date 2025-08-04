Tropical Storm Dexter forms over Atlantic; NHC watching 2 other disturbances for potential development

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Dexter, the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed late Sunday night over the western Atlantic off the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Where is Tropical Storm Dexter?

As of this morning, Dexter was located about 255 miles northwest of Bermuda and is forecast to remain over open waters, moving away from the U.S. coast and staying north of Bermuda.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Dexter?

What we know:

Dexter has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb.

The storm is currently moving east-northeast at 12 mph. The NHC expects a faster motion through early Tuesday, followed by slower movement on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecasters said Dexter may strengthen slightly over the next couple of days before transitioning to a post-tropical system by Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles from the center.

Are there any watches or warnings in place?

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.

NHC tracking two other disturbances

Dig deeper:

The NHC is keeping a close eye on two other disturbances in the Atlantic.

In the southeastern U.S. off the Carolina coast, a broad area of low pressure is forecast to form in a couple of days. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter part of the week as the system drifts to the west or northwest. The system has a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Will the disturbance off the Carolinas impact Florida?

Local perspective:

While it’s not expected to directly impact Florida, it may send some extra tropical moisture our way later this week and into the weekend—potentially enhancing our rain chances even more.

Meanwhile, in the central tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Forecasters said some gradual development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week while it moves generally west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic. It has a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.