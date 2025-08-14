St. Croix: Partly sunny, morning shower, heat advisory, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today: Hazy this morning. Variably cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 94. Temperature falling this afternoon. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 83. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 94. Temperature falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Another warm day expected across the islands.

There is a heat warning in effect for the urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from 10 PM to 5 PM AST.

Shower activity is expected during the morning hours across the waters and windward sections.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the interior and western Puerto Rico during the afternoon, which will increase the risk of flooding.

The frequency of showers will increase late tonight, affecting portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to become a hurricane by tomorrow.

Interests in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor its progress.

Rainfall accumulations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from Friday night into Monday night.

