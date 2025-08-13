When will Erin become a hurricane? See the forecast timeline

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Erin managed to form in a relatively rough patch of the Atlantic, surrounded by dry air and average temperature waters.

That could change in the next few days as the storm tracks west, toward a section of the ocean with far warmer waters and more moist air — key ingredients to power up a storm.

Early Friday, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Erin could strengthen into a hurricane in those better conditions. By Saturday, it could be a Category 2 hurricane packing 100 mph sustained winds.

By Sunday, Erin could be the first major hurricane of the 2025 season as a Category 3 with 115 mph sustained winds.

From there, the hurricane center’s forecast track suggests the storm will curve north, away from most occupied land and into even warmer waters, where it could continue to strengthen.

Forecasters warn that there is “great uncertainty” about what impacts the Bahamas, Florida and the U.S. East Coast could see from Erin this far out. The storm is still more than a week away from even nearing the region.

“As we approach the climatological peak of the hurricane season, this is an opportune time to ensure your preparedness plans are in place,” they said in the Wednesday morning discussion.