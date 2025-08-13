St. Croix: Rather cloudy with a touch of rain, potential for impact from Erin this weekend, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly cloudy, then becoming variably cloudy late. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Hazy. Highs around 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be variably cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Hazy, scattered showers, a thunderstorm this evening. Lows around 83. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be partly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 94. Temperature falling in the afternoon. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…All coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 :00 a.m. this morning to 5:00 p.m. AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Tropical Storm Erin AUG 13 | 5 AM UPDATE

– Gradual strengthening is forecast to begin today, and Erin will likely become a hurricane by late Thursday or early Friday.

– Interests in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands should monitor its progress.

– Stay tuned for further updates.