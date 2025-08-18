4th grade teacher charged with raping student, 12, rearrested for telling victim he’ll ‘regret doing this’

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee teacher charged with raping a 12-year-old student was rearrested Thursday after she was caught texting the victim — warning him that he would “regret” reporting her to police.

Alissa McCommon, 38, was taken into custody at her Covington home and later charged with aggravated stalking, harassment and coercing — just three weeks after she was busted on rape accusations, according to the city police department.

Alissa McCommon was arrested again for allegedly continuing to message the student she raped. (Covington Police Department/Facebook)

The former fourth-grade educator had been released after posting a $25,000 bond under the condition she ceases any communication with the boy she is accused of raping in 2021.

McCommon tried to skirt around the parameters by allegedly messaging the 12-year-old from a previously unknown phone number.

“The evidence indicates McCommon texted a victim, using a specific code word known to the juvenile as a code word McCommon would previously utilize to confirm that the juvenile was alone, often before sending nude photographs on SnapChat,” Covington police said in a statement.

The mother of two then sent a flurry of messages warning the boy he would “regret doing this.”

McCommon then allegedly admitted to a sexual encounter with the boy during their text exchange, police said.

The victim immediately reported the harassment to police, who arrested the teacher the same day.

McCommon is also accused of befriending and carrying out inappropriate relationships with other former students online (.FOX 13)

“The actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions. Due to the nature of the communications, we are concerned others may have been contacted,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said.

McCommon was rebooked into the Tipton County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

In addition to allegedly sexually assaulting her former student inside her home in 2021, McCommon is also accused of befriending and carrying out inappropriate relationships with other former students online.

Police said she sent them inappropriate photos and requested to have sex with them.

She was booted without pay from her Charger Academy post Aug. 24 after a parent came forward with the allegations.

McCommon maintains her innocence, with her defense attorney claiming social media is carrying out a “witch hunt” against her.

By KATHERINE DONLEVY/New York Post

