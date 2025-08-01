No trial date set for Pennsylvania woman accused of poisoning baby

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania — The trial of a Pennsylvania woman accused of poisoning a baby has been delayed with no word on a rescheduled date at this time.

The trial of 21-year-old Aleisia Owens of New Castle was set to begin earlier this year.

However, a media representative for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said only that the trial has been continued.

The AG’s Office says there is no new trial date scheduled at this time, and a new date is not expected to be scheduled anytime immediately because the office was informed of a new defense counsel late last year.

Owens is currently charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child and endangering children.

The charges stem from the death of Owens’s boyfriend’s one-year-old daughter Iris Alfera in June of 2023.

Police say months before Alfera’s death, Owens was researching materials known to be toxic to children like water beads, batteries and nail polish as evidenced by her search history.

Additionally, police say Alfera had previously been hospitalized months before her death due to ingesting harmful materials like water beads, batteries and a metal screw.

