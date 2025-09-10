10-year-old gunned down after playing ding-dong ditch prank on home

HOUSTON — A 10-year-old Texas boy was shot while playing ding-dong ditch with friends, police told news outlets.

According to Houston police, the boy and a group of friends went up to the door of a home on the city’s east side at about 11 p.m. Saturday, August 30, then knocked and ran, KHOU reported. But as they were running, someone came outside and opened fire, police said.

The house is down the street from where the boy and his friends live, KRIV reported.

Officials say the boy was shot multiple times and is in critical condition, the station reported.

When police arrived, the person accused of shooting the boy wouldn’t come out of the house, until an officer using a bullhorn urged him to surrender, and he exited with his hands up, KTRK reported.

An investigation is underway, police said.