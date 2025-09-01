Possible mold on Ding Dongs has led to a national recall. Here’s what to know

ORRVILLE, Ohio —The possibility of mold from an equipment failure has led to a recall of Hostess Ding Dongs.

The J.M. Smucker company has initiated a voluntary recall of select lots of its cream filled chocolate cake due to the potential for the presence of mold. The treats were sold nationwide.

According to Smucker’s investigation a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment may have led to conditions that could hasten the development of mold in the Ding Dongs before the stamped expiration date on the package.

The company said in its statement on August 21 that it found and resolved the mechanical issue so a smaller selection of its cakes were affected.

Which Ding Dongs should you check?

Check your packages for these UPC numbers and expiration dates:

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs Single Serve, 2 count, UPC 8-88109-01002.

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs, 10 count, UPC 8-88109-11061.

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs Family Pack, 16 count, UPC 8-88109-11092.

Expiration dates include Aug. 30-31 2025 and Sept. 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

What you can do

If you have a Hostess Chocolate Ding Dongs product that matches the expiration dates and UPC codes, don’t eat them. Return to the place of purchase or call Smucker’s customer service center at 800-.483-7253.

“We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Smucker’s said in a statement.