A blend of sun and clouds with a shower or two in the afternoon, high 91

The last day of September is expected to be warm and once again a Heat Advisory is in effect for all urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from 10 AM AST through 5 PM AST.

The moderate risk of rip current for the northern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra, and St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands will continue today.

Beachgoers should exercise caution as life-threatening rip currents are possible along the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…All urban and coastal areas, as well as the eastern interior of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.