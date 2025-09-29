Man-to-man ‘beach talk’ at Hull Bay ends in assault charge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Hull Bay beach talk between two male individuals ended in one person being charged with assault, authorities said.

Va’Shawn Daniel, 26, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, when officers were dispatched to Schneider Regional Medical Center after a male reported that he had been assaulted by Daniel, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Va’Shawn Daniel, 26, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The victim stated that him and Daniel went to Hull Bay to talk, however an argument began, and Daniel struck him several times about his body, police said.

The victim went on to state that when they both left the beach, Daniel took both of his phones and

exited the vehicle in a rage then threw his phones back into the vehicle causing one to strike

him in the face, according to police.

On Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Daniel turned himself in to the Domestic Violence Unit, police said.

He was taken into official custody, booked, processed.

No bail was offered to Daniel as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

Daniel was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who has any relevant information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.