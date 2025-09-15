Bryan sees self-funded health insurance in government employees’ future

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan announced today that the administration is advancing plans to move government employees to a self-funded health insurance system.

He shared the update during the Government House weekly press briefing, following a meeting last week with the Government Employees Service Commission Board.

Bryan and the board discussed the transition from the current fully insured model to a self-funded system aimed at reducing costs, improving efficiency and expanding coverage.

A central part of the effort is an internal study to be completed by December 2025 by the GESC’s

consulting partner, the Gehring Group. The study will outline the steps and structural requirements for the transition, including creation of a revolving fund, or “lock box,” to manage claims while ensuring financial stability.

Once the study is complete, the government will issue an open request for proposals through the

Department of Property and Procurement, inviting carriers and administrators to help design and

manage the new self-funded plan.

“This is a positive step that puts us on stronger footing to help reduce overall claims costs,

enhance efficiency and deliver better health coverage for the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan

said.

He thanked the GESC for its cooperation. “By planning carefully and engaging the right

partners, we can ensure our employees receive quality health care while managing costs

responsibly,” he said.

The move represents a long-term strategy to make the Virgin Islands’ health insurance system

more sustainable and responsive to the needs of government workers.