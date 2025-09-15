CIB investigates shooting on Veteran’s Drive that left motorist injured

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a shooting on Veteran’s Drive left a motorist injured in St. Thomas this weekend.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, at approximately 3:37 a.m., the Shot Spotter detection system reported multiple shots fired in the area of Veteran’s Drive, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Shortly after emergency room staff at Schneider Regional Medical Center notified 911 that a gunshot victim was present at the hospital seeking medical assistance, according to the VIPD.

The adult male stated he was heading east on Veteran’s Drive, when an unknown person or persons drove along side his vehicle and began firing multiple shots into his vehicle, police said.

The gunshot victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and was able to drive himself to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to seek immediate medical attention, according to police.

This case is currently being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone having any information is asked to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-714-9823 or 340-714-9829. You

can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).