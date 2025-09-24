Cloudy with a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm, watch for flooding

Attention U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico!

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two systems with a high chance of development in the next seven days in the western Atlantic.

A tropical wave will bring periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms, a risk of flooding and landslides for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Gabrielle, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.

[September 24th] Strong showers and thunderstorms are moving across the region. Be aware of puddles over the road, reduced visibility, gusty winds and lightning. Avoid flooded areas!#prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/dsMcriOXGT — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 24, 2025

Central and Western Tropical Atlantic (Invest 93L)

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to show signs of organization.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or Thursday while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the western tropical Atlantic, well north of the Leeward Islands.

Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

Eastern Caribbean Sea (Invest 94L)

A tropical wave over the northeastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This wave is expected to move west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph, spreading heavy rainfall

and gusty winds into Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and across the Dominican Republic beginning tonight.

The system is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward when it reaches the southwestern Atlantic late this week.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development in a few days, and a

tropical depression is likely to form when the disturbance is in the vicinity of the Bahamas. Interests in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is scheduled to perform a system survey this afternoon to gather data from the surrounding environment, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.

Stay tuned to changes in the forecast to make informed decisions.

For more information visit http://hurricanes.gov