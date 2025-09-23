Father, son arrested after family dispute turns violent in Fortuna

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Police are investigating after responding to a domestic violence call in Fortuna on St. Thomas Saturday morning.

Edmundo Zayas, 66, was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Julian Zayas, 36, was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault-domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Edmundo Zayas, 66, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The charges stem from an incident that took place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at about 9:30 a.m., when patrol units were dispatched to Estate Fortuna, in reference to “family members fighting,” police said.

Responding officers interviewed Edmundo Zayas and Julian Zayas, according to police.

Julian Zayas informed officers that he and his father, Edmondo Zayas, were engaged in a verbal dispute which became physical when his father began striking him multiple times to his face with his open hand and Julian struck his father back, police said.

Emergency Medical Technicians was also present on the scene and Edmundo Zayas was transported to the Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center for further treatment, according to police.

“He was admitted for his injuries sustained during the altercation and was discharged a few days later,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, Julian Zayas, was advised of his Constitutional Rights and taken into official custody, according to Chichester.

Julian Zayas was then transported to the Richard Callwood Command to be booked and processed which he refused.

No bail was set for Julian Zayas.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, Edmundo Zayas, 66, turned in himself to officers at the Richard Callwood Command with his attorney present.

Edmundo Zayas was booked, processed and released on an unsecured bond.

Edmundo Zayas was scheduled to appear before a magistrate for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.