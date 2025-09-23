Man accused of threatening woman and her child at gunpoint

FREDERIKSTED – A St. Croix man is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman and her child during an argument, authorities said.

Michael Weeks was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, and brandishing or exhibiting a dangerous weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 1, 2025, at approximately 1:57 a.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a telephone call from a female who reported being assaulted by Michael Weeks, according to the VIPD.

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to investigate this matter, police said.

During this investigation information was disclosed that Weeks pointed a firearm at the victim and a minor child.

A warrant was signed by a Judge at the Superior Court on September 4, 2025, for the search of Weeks’ residence and his arrest, according to police.

On September 10, 2025, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau executed the search and arrest warrants at Weeks’ residence and a firearm was discovered during the search, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Weeks was advised of his Miranda Rights and admitted to owning the firearm, according to Chichester.

His bail set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.