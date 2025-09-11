JetBlue is adding flights at Fort Lauderdale airport. See destinations

MIAMI — For the second time since it quit Miami International Airport in June, JetBlue Airways is adding flights to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airline is adding new service to Cali, Colombia, and four weekly flights to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. It’s expanding ways to get to the Caribbean, too.

The Long Island City-based carrier is also returning service to Pittsburgh and New Orleans. Start dates vary but the first ones begin November 1.

And cities already served by JetBlue are going to get busier. The airline is upping flight frequency to popular places throughout the United States and overseas, including Atlanta and Santiago, Dominican Republic.

The move is a significant bet by JetBlue on FLL. By December, the airline will have 113 daily departures from the Broward airport, the most ever, the carrier said in a statement, serving 46 airports with non-stop flights.

This will be the “largest schedule from FLL in the airline’s history,” the Sept. 10 statement said.

The changes come on the heels of a move in July to start service between Fort lauderdale and Norfolk, Virginia, and Tampa. The airline also said it would make its premium Mint service more available on flights from FLL. That includes lie-flat seats and curated dining. And it resumed service between FLL and Philadelphia and FLL and Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“Fort Lauderdale has long been a key market for JetBlue, and we’re excited to keep growing with the region,” Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said at that time.

In June, JetBlue said it would stop service at Miami International Airport. The airline had already been cutting back from as many as 14 daily flights in 2021 to one to two earlier this year. The company decided it was getting better financial results from focusing completely on flying in and out of FLL. JetBlue also was slowed by the 2024 ruling of a federal judge in Massachusetts that blocked an attempted merger with Spirit Airlines, citing anti-competitive laws.

Wednesday’s announcement comes less than one week after Spirit cut service between FLL and four destinations as the Broward-based airline navigates its second bankruptcy protection in the past 12 months.

That suggests that JetBlue will aggressively pursue Spirit’s business at FLL.

In 2024, Spirit accounted for the most passengers at FLL, just over 11 million, a 7% increase when compared to 2023. JetBlue was second with 6.8 million, a 2.1% decrease. Spirit accounted for 31.4% of market share while JetBlue represented 19.4%.

In 2025, JetBlue has added 17 new routes from FLL.

Here are details on several of the changes JetBlue is making: New routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport

Cali, Colombia: Starting date and frequency TBA, awaiting government approval.

Liberia, Costa Rica: Starting date, December 4, 2025, 1 daily flight; year-round; awaiting governmental approval.

San Pedra Sula, Honduras: Starting date December 4, 2025; 4 weekly flights; year-round; awaiting governmental approval. Returning routes from FLL

Aruba: Starting date December 4, 2025; 3 weekly flights; year-round; awaiting governmental approval.

Cartagena, Colombia: Starting date December 4. 2025; 4 weekly flights; year-round; awaiting governmental approval.

Grand Cayman Islands: Starting date December 4, 2025; 3 weekly flights; year-round; awaiting governmental approval.

Sint Maarten: Starting date December 4, 2025; 4 weekly flights; year-round; awaiting governmental approval

New Orleans: Starting date November 1, 2025; 2 daily flights, year-round.

Pittsburgh: Starting date November 1, 2025; 1 daily flight; year-round.

Increasing frequency from FLL