Former piano teacher charged with more child sex crimes

ST. LOUIS — A former piano teacher has been charged with more child sex crimes, authorities said.

Daniel Yavitz, 39, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in St. Louis City.

Yavitz had been charged in June for abusing one of his piano students at his University City home. He also used to work at the Parkway School District.

According to court records, University City Police detectives were investigating Yavitz’s house when they discovered a journal.

The journal contained several entries where Yavitz described sexual encounters with minors, including a child that he babysat from 2017 to March 2025.

He would babysit her at her home in St. Louis City.

The child was interviewed by detectives and described several occasions of sexual abuse from Yavitz, specifically, when she was three to five years old.

There were other entries in the journal from Jan. 2022 to 2025 where Yavitz described having sexual interactions with “little girls.”

Yavitz is currently charged with three counts of statutory sodomy against a child for another victim.

St. Louis County prosecutors ask anyone who believes they were a victim of Yavitz to contact authorities.

By KARLA VASQUEZ MEJIA/First Alert 4

