Joshuan González de Jesús arrested by the FBI in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN – Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Devin J. Kowalski, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), San Juan Field Office, announced today the arrest of Joshuan González de Jesús.

González de Jesús was charged under a Federal Criminal Complaint with violations of: Title 18 U.S.C. § 1951—Hobbs Act Robbery, and Title 18 U.S.C. § 924—Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of

Violence.

These charges are related to an armed robbery of a gas station, which took place on or about

September 26, 2025, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. Subjects were arrested by FBI Agents after being

detained by Police of Puerto Rico Agents, following a vehicle pursuit.

“No law-abiding citizen should ever have to experience the fear of having a firearm pointed at

them. Additionally, driving recklessly to avoid police is an unnecessarily dangerous behavior that

puts innocent people and law enforcement officers at risk.” said SAC Kowalski. “We have said it

numerous times, but it merits repeating: the people of Puerto Rico deserve to live in a land of law

and order; the FBI and our partners will work relentlessly to disrupt violent thugs terrorizing our

communities.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI San Juan Field Office and is being prosecuted by the

United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

Tips and information assist the FBI and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. The

FBI reminds the public that anyone with information on this case or any federal crime, should

contact the FBI San Juan Field Office immediately by calling 787-987-6500. The public can also

submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or through the FBI’s internet complaint portal at

tips.fbi.gov.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The public is reminded that a Federal Criminal Complaint contains only charges and is not

evidence of guilt.

Defendants are presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty by a

court of law. The U.S. government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.